Alex Rodriguez changes 2019 Met Gala story after Kylie Jenner claps back

Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Baseball star Alex Rodriguez has clarified the remarks he made in an interview about his conversation with reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

After Kylie clapped back at Alex, who claimed that the reality star bragged about her wealth during the 2019 Met Gala, the 43-year-old baseball star issued a clarification on his Twitter handle.

Setting the record straight, he wrote, "OMG that's right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove."



The tweet comes after the 21-year-old beauty mogul fired back, quoting a People article about his remarks, stating that they did not discuss her wealth.

"Umm no i didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones," she said in her tweet, adding a shrug and a face-palm emoji.

Some fans were left confused by Rodriguez's tweet.

"Awkward," one Twitter user said, while another added, "@KylieJenner im confused is he being sarcastic? you need to come at him directly haha:)"

"I think he's being sarcastic. But I'm just here for the meme gif of the surprised dog," said another user.

The awkward exchange happened on Tuesday after Sports Illustrated published an interview with Rodriguez in which the 43-year-old described attending this year's Met Gala with fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

"We had a great table," he told the magazine. "We had Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

Though Kylie actually didn't brag about her wealth, the 2019 Met Gala came two months after Forbes named her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reported US Weekly.

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But the recognition feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back," the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur told the magazine at that time. (ANI)

