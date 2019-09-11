Alex Rodriguez drops hint about his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez revealed some major details about his and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans.

During his appearance on 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' on Tuesday, Rodriguez talked about their wedding plans. He admitted to co-hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer that the 'Hustlers' actor is taking the reins on the decision-making.

"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," he quipped. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."

However, he finally revealed a big clue when the co-hosts played a fun game to get the 44-year-old star to share more.

"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue... Are you guys ready," Rodriguez teased and leaned into the camera for a dramatic effect. "It's gonna be a long flight."

While he didn't share much details about the exact location of his and Lopez's wedding, he did reveal that it was not going to be in Dubai, like Keke guessed. "I'm not gonna get into that," he said.

However, one thing is sure that they will get married in a church. Back in July, the 'Medicine' singer revealed that she wanted to do something special and different than what she has done with her previous marriages.

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she shared on her YouTube channel. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids." (ANI)

