Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez drops hint about his and Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez revealed some major details about his and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez's wedding plans.
During his appearance on 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' on Tuesday, Rodriguez talked about their wedding plans. He admitted to co-hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, and Keke Palmer that the 'Hustlers' actor is taking the reins on the decision-making.
"When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," he quipped. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."
However, he finally revealed a big clue when the co-hosts played a fun game to get the 44-year-old star to share more.
"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue... Are you guys ready," Rodriguez teased and leaned into the camera for a dramatic effect. "It's gonna be a long flight."
While he didn't share much details about the exact location of his and Lopez's wedding, he did reveal that it was not going to be in Dubai, like Keke guessed. "I'm not gonna get into that," he said.
However, one thing is sure that they will get married in a church. Back in July, the 'Medicine' singer revealed that she wanted to do something special and different than what she has done with her previous marriages.
"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she shared on her YouTube channel. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc [Anthony] for 10 years, with the kids." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:06 IST

Ishaan, Ananya starrer 'Khaali Peeli' goes on floors

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday upcoming outing 'Khaali Peeli' went on floors on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:43 IST

We really love Katharine, says David Foster's daughter for stepmother

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): It seems that David Foster's daughters have happily accepted their stepmother Katherine McPhee when Erin opened up about respecting her for having five adult stepdaughters, who are "older than her."

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:46 IST

Antonio Banderas used his heart condition to prepare for role in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Spanish actor-producer Antonio Banderas opened up about how he used his medical condition in 2017 to prepare for his upcoming film 'Pain and Glory.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:39 IST

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV after 15 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston who was last seen on the small screen in 'Friends' is back with 'The Morning Show' after 15 years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:37 IST

Miley Cyrus pays emotional tribute to hairstylist Oribe Canales at NYFW

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Pop icon Miley Cyrus recently got emotional during a speech and performance to pay tribute to her late hairstylist Oribe Canales.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:29 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr spotted with girlfriend Claudine De Niro at NYFW...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr was spotted with his girlfriend Claudine De Niro at a New York Fashion Week after-party on Sunday night at Gitano Jungle Terraces.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 16:28 IST

Here's how Ariana Grande is making fans love crocs

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande just hit the right fashion note by wearing a pair of funky crocs which made fans follow her.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 15:59 IST

Wendy Williams wants to marry again!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): American television host Wendy Williams, who had a bad past with her ex-husband and manager Kevin Hunter, has announced that she wants to marry again.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:48 IST

Jennifer Lopez overwhelmed after hearing positive reviews for 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez is overwhelmed by the reviews praising her performance in the upcoming film 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 14:44 IST

Get ready to groove to 'Gat Gat' from 'Dream Girl'

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): After treating fans with love anthem 'Ik Mulaqaat,' Nushrat Bharucha dropped a new song 'Gat Gat' from her upcoming flick 'Dream Girl' on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:35 IST

Nick credits 'Sucker' video success to three Jonas wives

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 11 (ANI): The Jonas Brothers--Nick, Kevin, and Joe, reunited this year and made an amazing comeback with their hit song 'Sucker' and the youngest bandmate has credited the trio's wives for the success.

Read More

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 13:08 IST

'Made In China' motion poster features Rajkummar Rao as a...

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): After winning a million hearts with his power-packed performance in 'Judgementall Hai Kya', actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to treat his fans with his next outing 'Made In China', co-starring Mouni Roy.

Read More
iocl