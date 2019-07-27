Alex Rodriguez reveals he got ill while dancing at Jennifer Lopez's birthday bash

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez made a shocking revelation that he suffered from immense pain following the birthday bash of Jennifer Lopez in Miami on Wednesday.

In an Instagram video uploaded by the sportsperson on Friday, he said that he was in great pain after the bash.

"Jennifer's done 28 shows in about 58 days. She has two more here domestically here in Miami. Last night for her birthday, it was a big one, it was 50. I danced for about an hour and seven minutes," Alex said in the video.

Even two days after the party -- which took place at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's sprawling estate in Star Island -- the sportsperson had a cold body temperature, even after a variety of remedies.

Continuing, he said, "I couldn't get out of my bed tonight," he explained. "I've iced. I've done cryo. I got stretched. I got a massage. Steam. Sauna. I've been drinking coffee all day. I'm a mess. She went out there and destroyed it in Miami. Killed it, like if she slept ten hours. Am I the only one that can't recover anymore? Does it suck to get old or what?"

I am so sore from one night of dancing, I don't know how Jennifer does it!" he captioned the video.

The birthday party of the 'On the Floor' featured a number of celebrity guests, including LA Reid, Ryan Seacrest, Fat Joe, DJ Khaled and Ashanti.

According to People, the famous couple also brought their blended family out to party -- including Alex's children, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, as well as Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 11.

"It was actually epic -- it was a real friends and family thing," a source inside the party told PEOPLE. "It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it didn't work."

According to the source, the duo was also spotted busting their moves out on the dance floor until around 3 a.m.

"Rodriguez refused to be out-danced by his dancing queen fiance, taking his jacket off and opening his shirt to get a little extra wiggle room," the source said.

The baseball player made a toast earlier in the night, according to the source, to honour Lopez, whom he proposed in March after dating for two years. "He thanked the Estefan's for having them and said how proud he is of Jennifer on this tour," the source added. (ANI)

