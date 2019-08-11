Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez shares bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez as he sends love ahead of final show

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez is eagerly awaiting the return of his fiancee and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who is in Russia as part of her 'It's My Party' tour.
According to People, the former 44-year-old player shared a sultry bikini picture of Lopez on Instagram ahead of her Sunday night show in St. Petersburg, celebrating her accomplishments.
"Baby, I know you've been killing it in Russia and you've got one more show to go," Rodriguez captioned the post.
"Miss you and I can't wait to see you back at home! #SeeYouSoon #Macha13."
The second hashtag seems to be Lopez's nickname, as he calls her 'Macha' and she calls him 'Macho.'
Rodriguez later shared the same picture on his Instagram story, adding the words "Miss you Jennifer Lopez." In the selfie, Lopez wears dark sunglasses and a barely-there white bikini on the beach as she shows off her toned abs.
The "I'm real" singer is headed to Russia after tour stops in Egypt, Malaga, Turkey and Israel.
The ever-supportive athlete frequently offers Lopez words of support on social media, and in honour of her 50th birthday last month, shared a sweet clip of home videos set to "This Is the Time" by Billy Joel.
"Since we've been together, you've made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do," he said in the video. "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter and the best performer."
The couple began dating in February 2017 and were engaged in the Bahamas in March. (ANI)

