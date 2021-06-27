Alex Trebek honoured by Justin Trudeau, Jill Biden at Daytime Emmy Awards

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Late Canadian-American game show host and TV personality Alex Trebek, on Friday, was honoured by First Lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

According to Variety, the 'Jeopardy!' host, who died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, was honored in a special segment during the 48th annual awards show hosted by The Talk's Sheryl Underwood.

Trudeau kicked off the tribute, with 'Good Morning America' host Robin Roberts, comedian Ken Jeong, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden all participating.

He said, "Alex Trebek entertained millions of people with his quick wit and bright sense of humor - and he never missed an opportunity to stump contestants with questions about Canada. Like so many Canadians, he cared deeply about conservation and protecting our lands."

Trudeau further added, "He donated 62 acres of land in Nichols Canyon because he understood that the environment is so important, in the same way that laugher, compassion, and kindness are to our health and our well-being. We will all miss gathering around the TV to watch Alex, but his legacy of giving and caring will live on."

"When I got to talk with him a few years ago, he expressed to me how proud he was to be a Canadian. I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud he's one of us as well," he remembered.

Roberts, who had her own battle with cancer, remembered the strength Trebek showed when they spoke.



"It was wonderful getting to know Alex over the years. I remember the last time I interviewed him, he was in the midst of treatment and I know firsthand the toll that takes. But you know what? Alex walked in with such grace, putting everyone around him at ease. He was so open talking about what he was going through at the time and he did it in hopes of helping others. That was Alex," she said.

Roberts recalled, "He actually told me despite his dire diagnosis that he was 'an extremely fortunate individual' - those were his words - for being able to experience so much love and support from so many people. Once again, that was Alex. Finding and sharing the good in every situation."

Jeong thought back to guest-starring with Trebek on 'Hot in Cleveland'. Jeong said, "He stole the whole show and we hit it off from that moment on. I was struck by how comedically skilled he was. Every time I'd run into him, we'd always joke around. I don't know that people know how incredibly funny he is. Rest In Peace, Alex. I miss you and I love you."

As for Dr. Biden, she recalled meeting Trebek during a 'Jeopardy!' episode honoring educators.

"He was warm and funny and so, so kind. But what stood out most was that, even though he never worked in a classroom, he too was an educator. Alex made us feel like learning was for everyone. He made it fun, exciting, and competitive. Who could have guessed that the simple melody of 'Final Jeopardy' would come to make our heart's race?" the first lady said.

She continued, "He inspired us to be more curious about the world around us, and he brought families together every evening, laughing and guessing and racking our brains to keep up with the smartest contestants. Thank you for teaching us, inspiring us, and bringing us together, Alex. We miss you."

In addition to Trebek, the Daytime Emmys included a special tribute to Regis Philbin and Larry King, both of whom also died over the past year. Philbin died in July at the age of 88 of natural causes, his family said in a statement at the time, while King died in January at 87.

The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards aired Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount plus. (ANI)

