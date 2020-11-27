Alex Trebek shares heartfelt Thanksgiving message in prerecorded video

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Game show host Alex Trebek shared an uplifting message of hope in honour of Thanksgiving in a video message recorded prior to his death earlier this month.

The official 'Jeopardy!' account posted the clip on social media on Thursday (local time), and captioned it, "High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!"

Trebek said in the video, "Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentleman. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing."



He concluded by encouraging everyone to "keep the faith," and added, "We're going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it."

On Instagram, several fans commented saying the late game show host is "greatly missed."

As per Page Six, after losing his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek died at age 80 on November 8.

His show said in a statement at the time, "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

Page Six reported, Trebek's final episode will air on Christmas Day. (ANI)

