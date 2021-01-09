Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episode airs, features touching tribute

Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): American game show 'Jeopardy!' aired its final episode featuring its iconic host Alex Trebek, who passed away at 80-years-old in November after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek made his final appearance on the long-running game show on Friday (local time). The episode was taped in October.

According to Fox News, the three contestants in Trebek's final show were New York educator Jim Gilligan, Illinois software engineering manager Cliff Chang, and Yoshie Hill, the two-day returning champion from California who had won a collective USD 24,800.

However, it was only Hill and Gilligan who faced off in Final Jeopardy! and Chang landed in the red during Double Jeopardy!

In Trebek's final Jeopardy!, the subject was 'Women & Science,' he read the clue, "Dr Margaret Todd gave science this word for different forms of one basic substance; it's from the Greek for 'equal' & 'place.'"





While both Hill and Gilligan correctly answered "What is an isotope," Gilligan became the new champion, winning USD 24,401.

As per Fox News, Trekek's final show concluded with a touching montage of some of his greatest 'Jeopardy!' moments over the course of 36 years to the song 'Once Before I Go' from the 2003 Broadway musical 'The Boy From Oz.'

"So long," Trebek told viewers before being seen walking away.

A graphic then read: "Dedicated to Alex Trebek, Forever in our Hearts, Always our Inspiration."

As per Fox News, Trebek announced in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and continued to update fans on his condition as he underwent treatment. He vowed to continue hosting and doing the job that he loves for as long as humanly possible.

The Canadian-born TV star hosted the popular game show since 1984, presiding over more than 8,000 episodes.

Trebek is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. (ANI)

