Alfie Allen shocked over his Emmy nomination for 'Game of Thrones'

Washington D.C [USA], July 17 (ANI): The heartbreaking performance of Alfie Allen in the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones,' has finally paid him off well as he garnered an Emmy Nomination under supporting actor in a drama series category.

According to People, the show has got a record-breaking 32 nominations, making it the most nominated show ever in a single year.

The 32-year-old star who played the role of Theon Greyjoy in the show told People, "32 nominations, it's pretty insane. It's collectively a mad thing. We've got a group chat going, it's going crazy at the moment. It's amazing. It's just incredible; I can't wait for the actual night."

The actor who was so shocked by his individual nomination alongside costars Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, initially thought that people were texting him about an ensemble nomination instead of his own.

"I was on out and about just doing stuff. I got congratulations text and I just thought it was a group nomination, and I didn't realize it was an individual one, which is crazy," Allen said.

"I'm just ecstatic really, I can't believe this. It really surprised me, I was not expecting it at all. I'm still in shocked, still happily in shocked. It's amazing."

Continuing, he said, "And I'm so happy to be with someone like Nikolaj as well, and Peter. All these amazing people. It's just incredible. I can't believe it. I'm so, so happy."

The other actors from the series picking up individual nominations include Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, who are the only two stars nominated in the lead acting categories.

Meanwhile, the supporting categories are bagged by Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Lena Headey, who are nominated for supporting actress in a drama, while Allen, Coster-Waldau, and Dinklage fit in the supporting actor in a drama category.

The high nomination tally means that the award night will turn out to be exciting for the entire cast, who will get reunited after months since the show wrapped up with its finale in May.

Talking on it, Allen said, "It's gonna be a great night. I haven't seen these people since the show has ended so it's going to be great to sort of round it up on a positive celebration with everyone. It's going to be a really lovely night." (ANI)