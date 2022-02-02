Ali Wong's new comedy special to premiere on Valentine's Day

Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Netflix has announced on Tuesday that it will be premiering American comedian Ali Wong's new comedy special, 'Don Wong', on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

According to Variety, the special is Wong's third with Netflix, following 2016's 'Ali Wong: Baby Cobra' and 'Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife' in 2018.

'Don Wong' was filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey in November 2021 and features Wong discussing her deepest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy and her feelings about single people.



The project is the latest addition to a slate of projects between Wong and Netflix, including the 2019 film 'Always Be My Maybe' and the upcoming series 'Beef'.

Wong also voiced characters on animated shows including Netflix's 'Ask the StoryBots', 'Ada Twist', 'Scientist' and the Emmy-winning adult comedy 'Big Mouth'.

As per Variety, 'Don Wong' has been directed by Nahnatchka Khan, with Wong serving as executive producer alongside Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Alli Reich and Corey Deckler for A24. (ANI)

