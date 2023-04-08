Allu Arjun is back to rule with 'Pushpa 2', pre-birthday celebrations begin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule' unveiled an intriguing special video for the Hunt of Pushpa.

Taking to Twitter, Mythri Movie Makers dropped a video along with a caption, "The #HuntForPushpa ends and PUSHPA's RULE BEGINS. Happy Birthday to Icon Star @alluarjun. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun #WhereIsPushpa? #Pushpa2TheRule."

'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second instalment of the movie sooner than we expected.



'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film.

In the video, the voice-over refers to the character of Pushpa Raj escaping from Tirupati jail.

At the end of the video, Allu Arjun as Pushpa is seen wrapped in a shawl as he hides in a jungle. And in the voice-over, it's heard, "When an animal takes two steps backwards, it is because of a tiger but when a tiger moves backwards, it is because of Pushpa."

Earlier, the makers of 'Pushpa' shared a 20-second-long video feature from the movie. Even though the video was short it was enough to pinch the curiosity of fans.

The first movie in the franchise was 'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film. (ANI)

