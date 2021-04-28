Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain under home quarantine.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a statement requesting his fans not to worry about his health as he is doing fine.





"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine. Love, " read the statement by Arjun.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they wish the 'Sarrainodu' star a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Arjun has completed the shoot for 'AA21', and also has got an action-thriller based on red sandal smuggling in India - titled 'Pushpa'-- in the pipeline.

India has been battling with the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and has been reporting more than three lakh new cases since the past few days. On Tuesday, the country registered over 3.6 lakh infections and close to 3300 related deaths, the biggest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic. (ANI)

