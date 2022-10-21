Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' fever takes over Diwali season with 'Pushpa Anaar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): It's been almost a year since Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise' was released and till now people have been going gaga over the film.

Fans have been expressing their love for Allu's character in 'Pushpa' with special gestures.

After creating Pushpa-inspired Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi, people are now celebrating Diwali in Pushpa style.

Amid all the glittering lights of Diwali, the swag of Pushparaj firecrackers have made its place in the market. A lot of shops in Mumbai are selling "anaar"crackers with posters of Allu Arjun on the packets.



Several images and videos of Pushpaa-inspired crackers have surfaced online.

'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faasil, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline.

Pushpa 2 recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'. (ANI)