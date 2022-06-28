Aly Goni's birthday wish for Jasmin Bhasin is all things love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who turned a year older on Tuesday, has received a heartfelt birthday wish from her beau Aly Goni.

Taking to Instagram, Aly wrote, Tu hai toh sab kuch hai.. Tu nahi toh kuch bhi nahi.. Wish u a very very happy birthday my forever best friend My soul mate.. Allah tujhe saari khushiyan de, Kyunki tu deserve karti hai @jasminbhasin2806."



Alongside the cute note, Aly shared an adorable picture with Jasmin.



Jasmin celebrated her birthday with her close friends from the industry. Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain were a part of the bash.

Jasmin shared a string of images and videos from her birthday celebration on Instagram Story. She also shared a glimpse of the glittery earrings gifted to her by Aly.

For the birthday party, Jasmin sported a gorgeous black off-shoulder dress with a studded design.

In one of the clips, Aly and Rahul are seen singing the title song of Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se. Rahul could be seen leading, while Aly put his hands on his shoulders and followed.

Jasmin is best known for her role in Dil Se Dil Tak and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji shows. However, it was her stint in 'Bigg Boss 14' that helped her garner more limelight. During the show, she flaunted her chemistry with Aly and the duo even expressed their love for each other on national television. After 'Bigg Boss 14', the lovebirds were seen together in several music videos such as 'Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega'. (ANI)

