Alyssa Milano opens up about undergoing two abortions in early 20s

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor and producer Alyssa Jayne Milano recently opened up about going through two abortions and how she is still struggling to overcome that pain.

In the latest episode of her podcast, 'Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry,' as cited by People, the 46-year-old former singer spoke about abortion -- which she said happened twice in 1993, within months of one another, when she was in her 20s.

"I knew at that time, I was not equipped to be a mother, and so I chose to have an abortion," she said. "I chose. It was my choice. And it was absolutely the right choice for me."

"It was not an easy choice," continued Milano, who is a proud mother of daughter Elizabeth, 4, and son Milo, 7 with husband, Dave Bugliari. "It was not something I wanted, but it was something that I needed like most health care is.".

Milano said on her podcast that she was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend and on birth control when she first learned she was pregnant.

"I was in love for the first time, in the breathless way you can only be in love when you are young," said Milano, without identifying her boyfriend's name. "It was huge, overwhelming even. It filled every part of living. And it was a joyful and exciting and powerful time in my life."

But she "was not ready to be a parent," Milano said.

"I had a career and a future and potential," she explained.

Apart from her acting career then, the actor was on Accutane acne medicine, which can cause birth defects in pregnancies. She also that she suffered from sometimes crippling anxiety.

All of the difficulties that she underwent forced her to end her pregnancy, though it wasn't an easy choice to make.

"It was devastating," Milano recalled on the podcast, reported People. "I was raised Catholic and was suddenly put in conflict with my faith. Faith I was coming to realize empowered only men to make every single decision about what was allowed and what was not allowed."

Though she continued to use birth control, later she learned a few months that she was pregnant again.

Once more, Milano had to terminate her pregnancy. "I had done what I knew to do to prevent pregnancy and was still pregnant, so once again I made the right decision to end that pregnancy," she said.

Ultimately, she regrets all her decisions made in life regarding her pregnancy.

"I would not have my children -- my beautiful, perfect, loving, kind and inquisitive children who have a mother who was so very, very ready for them," she said. (ANI)

