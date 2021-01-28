Amanda Gorman to perform at Super Bowl 2021

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): American poet and activist Amanda Gorman is all set to recite an original poem at the National Football League championship game 'Super Bowl LV', after her show-stopping performance at the US President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

According to E! News, Gorman who stole the limelight with her inaugural performance is sweeping on major gigs, including one for the biggest football game of the year where she will be seen reciting an original poem before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 22-year-old poet who recited 'The Hill We Climb' at the inaugural ceremony has not revealed the title of the poem yet. However, as per the sources, it will highlight Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, who worked to secure Internet access and laptops for his students so that they would be able to access remote learning during the pandemic.



The poem will also focus on Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, who has been managing the COVID ICU at Tampa General Hospital, and Marine veteran James Martin, who has helped veterans and their families connect virtually through his work with the 'Wounded Warrior Project'.

While reminiscing about the time she stepped off the stage after her inaugural ceremony performance, Gorman shared in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that her life has completely changed and new opportunities have started knocking on her door.

"I understand in some fashion that I was making history as the youngest inaugural poet. I didn't know really what that history would look like or the impact it would have," she said.

The star also recalled that her phone started to hang after the number of notifications she received across the social media platforms at a rapid speed.

"I just remember finishing, going back to my holding room, and just swiping up on my Instagram, [asking], 'I wonder what people are saying.' And just my apps, my phone not functioning. Like, all the apps I typically used had crashed. I couldn't look at my photos, anything like that. And I hadn't expected that," she said. (ANI)

