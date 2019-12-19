Amazon Prime Video release motion poster of 'The Forgotten Army'

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Amazon Prime has released the motion poster for its upcoming series 'The forgotten Army- Azaadi ke liye' which is going to be their first show for the year 2020.

The show features two upcoming actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in the lead roles.

Amazon Prime Videos shared the motion poster on Instagram, with the caption, "thrilled to begin 2020 with our dream project with @kabirkhankk, #TheForgottenArmy! @sunsunnykhez @sharvari."

The show seems to be a strong analogy of the Indian Army accentuating the bravery and gallantry the skirmishes bring to our nation.



The poster appears to depict an enthralling tale as it encompasses a logo with a tiger in the middle with two swords reflecting that the series is going to be as tantalizing and gripping as portrayed in the logo.

The whole unravelled concept of the 'Forgotten Army' has added to the curiosity as the motion poster was launched earlier.

'The Forgotten Army' will hit the screens in January 2020 and will be streaming on Amazon Prime video. (ANI)