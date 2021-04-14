Amazon Prime Video's 'The Wilds' season 2 goes on floors

Washington [US], April 14 (ANI): The makers of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Wilds' announced that the second season of the series went on floors on Wednesday.

Confirming the news that they have begun filming, makers took to their Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the series.

"We're back baby. The Wilds Season 2, Day 1 of production," the caption read.





'The Wilds' follows a group of young girls who become stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes. The first season consisted of 10 episodes, which released on the streamer on December 11, last year.

'The Wilds' was created by Sarah Streicher and stars Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), Sophia Taylor Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Erana James (Toni Shalifoe), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Young), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid) and Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind).

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Streicher also serves as executive producer on the series alongside Amy B. Harris, Jamie Tarses, and Dylan Clark. (ANI)

