Amazon's anticipated show 'Lord of the Rings' to be shot in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amazon's much-awaited and anticipated series 'Lord of the Rings' will be shot in the island country of New Zealand.

The pre-production on the upcoming show has already commenced and the shoot will begin in the city of Auckland soon.

"We knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff," Variety quoted the showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay as explaining.

In addition, 'Game of Thrones' alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consultant on the project with 'Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom' helmer J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes of the much-awaited show.

"The scale of Amazon Studios' series, based on The Lord of the Rings, will create significant economic benefits and employment opportunities," added Kerry Prendergast, chairperson of the New Zealand Film Commission.

However, a little is known about the plot of 'Lord of the Rings' series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.

The cast of the series includes Australian actress Markella Kavenagh and American actor Will Poulter.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios along with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment. (ANI)

