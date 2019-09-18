A poster of 'Lord of the Rings'
A poster of 'Lord of the Rings'

Amazon's anticipated show 'Lord of the Rings' to be shot in New Zealand

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amazon's much-awaited and anticipated series 'Lord of the Rings' will be shot in the island country of New Zealand.
The pre-production on the upcoming show has already commenced and the shoot will begin in the city of Auckland soon.
"We knew we needed to find somewhere majestic, with pristine coasts, forests, and mountains, that also is a home to world-class sets, studios, and highly skilled and experienced craftspeople and other staff," Variety quoted the showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay as explaining.
In addition, 'Game of Thrones' alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consultant on the project with 'Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom' helmer J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes of the much-awaited show.
"The scale of Amazon Studios' series, based on The Lord of the Rings, will create significant economic benefits and employment opportunities," added Kerry Prendergast, chairperson of the New Zealand Film Commission.
However, a little is known about the plot of 'Lord of the Rings' series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Fellowship of the Ring'.
The cast of the series includes Australian actress Markella Kavenagh and American actor Will Poulter.
The series will be produced by Amazon Studios along with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Katy's reconciliation with Taylor was about 'setting an example...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry wanted to set an example when she ended her long feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Brad Pitt to 'abstain' from Oscars campaigning

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt is planning to take it easy during this award season. The star says that he will "abstain" from campaigning in the upcoming Oscars race despite being expected to be among the contenders for starring in films 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:33 IST

Mouni Roy slams Mumbai Metro officials after 'huge rock' falls on her car

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy had a scary experience on Wednesday when her car was hit by a huge falling rock from the Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:10 IST

Vicky Kaushal pays homage to soldiers martyred in 2016 Uri attack

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remembered those martyred in the dastardly Uri attack three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:55 IST

'Made in China' trailer: Rajkummar brings 'soup-er hit jugaad of...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): While Indians are well acquainted with the term 'Jugaad', Rajkummar Rao is here as a Gujarati entrepreneur in 'Made in China' to prove that it can actually yield great results.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:51 IST

Here's to 27: Nick Jonas shares thank you message for Priyanka, family

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Nick Jonas ringed in his 27th birthday on Monday and now the singer is completely in awe of wife Priyanka Chopra who surprised him with a touch football game and a warm birthday wish!

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 14:07 IST

Larry King's estranged wife breaks silence on divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Legendary broadcaster Larry King's estranged wife Shawn Southwick King has finally broken her silence nearly a month after King filed for divorce

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:38 IST

Britney Spears' father won't face charges over abuse of grandson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears who allegedly abused her teenage son, Sean, will not face criminal charges.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Salma Hayek is all excited to work with Kit Harrington, calls...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): It seems like actor Salma Hayek is every bit excited as she is all set to appear in 'The Eternals' with 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:55 IST

Arjun Rampal 'spooked, excited' for next film 'Anjaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal who has acted in a number of comic and action films will next be seen in horror flick 'Anjaan'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Read More
iocl