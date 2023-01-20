Ambani engagement ceremony: Do you know who was Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 'surprise ring bearer'? Find out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): While the engagement ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant was a star-studded affair at Antilia, one of the biggest highlights of the night has to be their 'surprise ring bearer'.

While many might be wondering that the ring bearer would have been a family relative or a close friend; however, it turned out to be the family's pet dog.



In a video from the grand ceremony, the emcee can be seen inviting the 'surprise ring bearer' on stage and in came running a dog that seemed like a Golden Retriever. Everyone was seen dancing with heart-shaped cardboard in front of the couple. This dance performance was led by Anant's mother Nita Ambani.



https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1616291337703424001

Meanwhile, the grand ceremony was done in a traditional manner where the couple performed old Gujarati rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. Gol Dhana is a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarati tradition, which is a kind of engagement. Gol means jaggery and Dhana means coriander seeds.

The Merchant family received a warm welcome from the Ambanis at their residence amidst aarti and chanting of mantras.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and their engagement ceremony brought them closer to their upcoming marriage in the coming months.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. (ANI)

