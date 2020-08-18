AMC Theatres plans 15-cent movie tickets for US circuit relaunch

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): American movie theatre chain AMC Theatres will reopen its US screens on August 20 with movie ticket priced 15 cents.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the largest domestic circuit shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic expects to open around 100 American theatres or a sixth of its circuit in one week. To mark the re-launch, seats sold for movie screenings on August 20 will be available for the 1920 admission price of 15 cents.

Adam Aron, CEO, AMC Entertainment said in a statement, "As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each."

Around 300 additional AMC locations countrywide are expected to open over the following two weeks ahead of the theatrical release of Disney's 'The New Mutants' on August 28 and Warner Bros.' 'Tenet' on September 3.

As the AMC theatres circuit opens in phases, it will operate at reduced capacity to comply with local health restrictions amid the pandemic.

The remaining one-third of AMC's US theatres from early September is expected to open after being authorised to do so by state and local officials.

After the relaunch on August 20, AMC will screen throwback movie titles like 'Black Panther', 'Back to the Future', 'Ghostbusters', and 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'. And each movie priced USD 5 per-ticket, for screenings on dates other than August 20.

The food and drinks at the concession stand will also be sold in part at reduced pricing through October.

While AMC's US theatre circuit has been closed during the pandemic, its international movie theatres have resumed limited operations and are expected to mostly open by the end of this month.

AMC Theatres, to handle the impact of the pandemic, has also had a historic agreement with Universal Pictures that will allow the studio's movies to be made available on premium video-on-demand after just 17 days of play in cinemas, including three weekends. (ANI)

