American comedian Jon Stewart reveals he will not run for President in 2024

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Jon Stewart had enough of seeing his name thrown into the mix on social media about who could be a possible candidate for the US Presidential nomination in 2024. However, Stewart has now made it clear that he is not interested at all.





As per Deadline, his name was floating around due to the social media rumour mill that Tucker Carlson could be a future candidate. Politico wrote an opinion piece where the writer suggests Stewart as the one to run against Carlson were he to enter the Presidential race.

After tweeting his disinterest in the political position, Stewart highlighted the fact that Republican Senator Pat Toomey shut down the veterans' health care bill. This has been a concern of his for years.

"But while I have your attention, could all of you (including news orgs) please ask Pat Toomey why he is singlehandedly stalling a veterans health care bill that passed (with) huge bipartisan support over a technicality?" he wrote. "Asking for 3.5 million friends." (ANI)

