Amitabh and Rajnikanth to be star attraction on 50th IFFI inaugural

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be the guest of honour while southern superstar Rajinikanth would be awarded the Icon of the Year at the grand inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year.

Among other guests include filmmakers Karan Johar, Ramesh Sippy, and Priyadarshan, and French actor Isabelle Huppert. Music legend Illayaraja is scheduled to perform on November 27.

The registration for IFFI started on September 1 and till now 7,000 people have confirmed their participation, while the total registration is 9,300.

In all, 90 all-India premiere of foreign films will be done through this period of which 24 films are Oscar-nominated, sources said. A star-studded selection of films and ceremonies await film buffs in this year's edition of IFFI.

Speaking to ANI, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "The inaugural event will be hosted by director and producer Karan Johar. Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan will also perform at the opening ceremony. The opening film is director Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog', an Italian drama."

IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI.

The festival is curated by the state government of Goa and the entertainment society of Goa and is an attempt to provide an international showcase for Goan movies.

In all, 10 entries selected for the premiere section of the Goan film festival. Out of 10, 6 are further shortlisted. These are 'Ransaavat', 'Dulu', 'Kaajro', 'Bade Abbu', '125 years of Tiatr' and 'Why? Kidhyak'. The last two are non-feature films.

For non-feature section, two movies have been shortlisted - 'Glory' and 'Saxtticho Koddo- The Granary of Salcete.'

There is an official IFFI section showcasing popular successful movies. These are 'A Rainy Day', 'Amori', 'Digant', 'Juze', 'K Sera Sera' and 'Paltadacho Munnis'.

The state government has organised mobile open-air screenings in remote talukas.

"In an attempt to take the festival to the remotest parts of Goa, moblie movie screenings across 18 constituencies across North and South Goa are being organised. Mandrem, Marvel, Shiroda, Pernem, Quepem are few of the Talukas. These screenings would be open air and free to public and would be one Taluka per day till the IFFI ends," sources said.

For short film making competition, there are prizes of up to Rs 9 lakhs. In the national section, there are 10 awards whereas Goan section has 20 awards and one jury award too will be given. For this, topic will be given on November 23 and 72 hours will be given to make the film. The award ceremony will take place on Nov 29. (ANI)