Representative Image
Representative Image

Amitabh and Rajnikanth to be star attraction on 50th IFFI inaugural

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be the guest of honour while southern superstar Rajinikanth would be awarded the Icon of the Year at the grand inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year.
Among other guests include filmmakers Karan Johar, Ramesh Sippy, and Priyadarshan, and French actor Isabelle Huppert. Music legend Illayaraja is scheduled to perform on November 27.
The registration for IFFI started on September 1 and till now 7,000 people have confirmed their participation, while the total registration is 9,300.
In all, 90 all-India premiere of foreign films will be done through this period of which 24 films are Oscar-nominated, sources said. A star-studded selection of films and ceremonies await film buffs in this year's edition of IFFI.
Speaking to ANI, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "The inaugural event will be hosted by director and producer Karan Johar. Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan will also perform at the opening ceremony. The opening film is director Goran Paskaljevic's 'Despite the Fog', an Italian drama."
IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI.
The festival is curated by the state government of Goa and the entertainment society of Goa and is an attempt to provide an international showcase for Goan movies.
In all, 10 entries selected for the premiere section of the Goan film festival. Out of 10, 6 are further shortlisted. These are 'Ransaavat', 'Dulu', 'Kaajro', 'Bade Abbu', '125 years of Tiatr' and 'Why? Kidhyak'. The last two are non-feature films.
For non-feature section, two movies have been shortlisted - 'Glory' and 'Saxtticho Koddo- The Granary of Salcete.'
There is an official IFFI section showcasing popular successful movies. These are 'A Rainy Day', 'Amori', 'Digant', 'Juze', 'K Sera Sera' and 'Paltadacho Munnis'.
The state government has organised mobile open-air screenings in remote talukas.
"In an attempt to take the festival to the remotest parts of Goa, moblie movie screenings across 18 constituencies across North and South Goa are being organised. Mandrem, Marvel, Shiroda, Pernem, Quepem are few of the Talukas. These screenings would be open air and free to public and would be one Taluka per day till the IFFI ends," sources said.
For short film making competition, there are prizes of up to Rs 9 lakhs. In the national section, there are 10 awards whereas Goan section has 20 awards and one jury award too will be given. For this, topic will be given on November 23 and 72 hours will be given to make the film. The award ceremony will take place on Nov 29. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:09 IST

Hilary Duff as Lizzie in this BTS still will make you go back in time!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): A week after she completed filming the first episode of her upcoming sitcom 'Lizzie McGuire', Hilary Duff seems totally immersed in the character yet again as she treated fans with another behind-the-scene picture of her!

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:50 IST

'Questao De Confusao', first Konkani movie selected under...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which is set to screen over 200 best films from about 76 nations, has selected the first Konkani film 'Questao De Confusao' under the special film category.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:13 IST

Madhur Bhandarkar visits Lata Mangeshkar in hospital, says...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Director Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday visited veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar and informed that her health is getting better.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Halle Berry injured while filming fight scene on 'Bruised' set

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry who is starring in and making her directorial debut with 'Bruised' got injured while shooting a fight scene on the film's set.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:22 IST

Tara Sutaria receives birthday wishes from 'SOTY 2',...

New Delhi (India), Nov 19 (ANI): One of the fresh faces in the industry, Tara Sutaria ringed in her 24th birthday on Tuesday and received heartwarming wishes from her 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Marjaavaan' co-stars!

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 19:00 IST

Scooter Braun allegedly 'frustrated' amid feud with Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Scooter Braun is allegedly unhappy with the way his business partner Scott Borchetta has handled their ongoing public schism with Taylor Swift.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:48 IST

Halsey shuts down pregnancy rumours post picture with Evan...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): American singer Halsey has shut down her pregnancy rumours which came post her photograph with American actor and new boyfriend Evan Peters.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:15 IST

Sanya Malhotra begins filming for her next titled 'Pagglait'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A month after wrapping the UK schedule of her upcoming feature 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer', 'Dangal' fame Sanya Malhotra has started shooting for her next titled 'Pagglait'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:45 IST

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver to be honoured at Santa Barbara...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Seems like 'Marriage Story' is turning out to be a big achievement for Scarlett Johansson and co-star Adam Driver!

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 16:42 IST

Rupert Grint recollects 'sparks flying' between Emma Watson and...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): 'Harry Potter' actor Rupert Grint, recalled 'sparks' flying between his co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 15:39 IST

Ajay Devgn drops breathtaking trailer of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Ajay Devgn dropped the much-awaited trailer of war saga ' Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which will take you down the Mughal era. The breathtaking trailer showcases the era like never before.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 14:44 IST

Tiger Shroff aces hunk look for 'Baaghi3'

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff has truly aced the hunk look in pictures from the shoot of 'Baaghi3'.

Read More
iocl