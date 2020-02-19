Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra pay tribute to Maratha warrior Shivaji on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra on Wednesday paid tribute to Maratha warrior Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'- these are not words but mantra. Even after centuries, we only get inspired by him. He was a superior warrior and ideal king of the world. His memory has always been inspiring. My salutations on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti," Bachchan tweeted.

Dharmendra shared a picture of Shivaji. "On the occasion of birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, my salutations to the symbol of courage and valour, the founder of great Maratha Empire, absolute majestic warrior," he wrote.

Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha kingdom in the later 17th century, was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune. (ANI)

