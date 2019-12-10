Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha become most tweeted entertainment handles of 2019

New Delhi (India) Dec 10 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter handles topped the list of most tweeted Indian entertainment handles of 2019 on Tuesday.

With the year coming to an end, Twitter India shared the details of the most retweeted tweets and most tweeted handles of the micro-blogging site in Entertainment, Sports, and Politics categories.

Beating all celebrities of the Indian entertainment industry, Amitabh Bachchan topped the list of male category for the top entertainment handle, leaving behind, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan who stood at second and third positions respectively.



Twitter handles of musician A.R. Rahman, actors Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn are others that made it to the list of top ten entertainment Twitter handles in the male category.

Leading the Female category, Bollywood's Dabangg female, Sonakshi Sinha left behind Anushka Sharma at the second position and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar at the third position.



Bollywood beauties, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sunny Leone are others that were featured in the list of top ten entertainment Twitter handles in the female category. (ANI)

