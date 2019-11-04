Amitabh Bachchan to inaugurate IFFI: Javadekar

New Delhi (India), Nov 4 (ANI): The upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will be inaugurated by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

The event will be held from 20 to 28 November.

South Indian actor Rajinikanth will be conferred the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' Award at the award ceremony.

"For the first time, a new section has been introduced to display Konkani films. 7 'Konkani' movies will be showed at the festival. The government has allotted 4 additional screens which will enable people to watch 100 more movies. More than 190 films will be screened from 176 countries in the world," the Union Minister announced at an event here.

More than 11 movies that are 50 years old will be screened at the festival this year.

Among the 200 foreign films for IFFI, 24 films are in the race for Oscar nominations. The festival will showcase 50 films of 50 women directors.

Javadekar also informed that French actor Isabelle Hupert will also be honoured at the festival with the "Life Time Achievement Award" for a 'foreign artiste'. (ANI)

