Amitabh Bachchan turns narrator for new series 'The Journey of India'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned narrator for a new series titled 'The Journey of India'.

The show will commemorate India's tapestry of heritage, innovation and contemporary marvels that have paved the way for cutting-edge advancement.

Arjun Nohwar, General Manager- South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, this commemorative new series reflects Warner Bros. Discovery's commitment to bringing to life unique stories that inspire. We are proud to work with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan to take the audience on a vibrant journey of India, capturing the ethos of the nation, its diverse culture and the spirit of its people."





Spanning a wide range of subjects, this one-of-a-kind series provides an in-depth look at the nation's progress, influences and accomplishments during the past 75 years; from technological advancements, successful space missions, the world of cinema, fascinating stories of faith found across the length and breadth of the country to diverse food culture.

'The Journey of India' will premiere in India on October 10. More details regarding the series are awaited. (ANI)

