Amul India celebrates Doordarshan's 60 glorious years

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): The very mention of Doordarshan rekindles a slew of memories. From shows like 'Malgudi Days' to 'Chitrahar' to news, Doordarshan catered to a wide variety of its audience since the inception.

Founded on September 15, 1959, Doordarshan revolutionized the television circuit in India and ensured a balance between information and entertainment.

Celebrating six glorious decades of India's first public broadcaster -- Doordarshan -- Amul India on Sunday paid an adorable tribute to the broadcaster.

Amul India shared two images on Twitter. In the first picture, a kid is shown having breakfast as a show play on TV in the background.

While the second picture shows an illustration of the cultural show 'Surabhi'. The show telecast between 1990 and 2001 and presented by Siddharth Kak and Renuka Shahane was popular among the audience.

The first local rural television broadcast happened in Pij village in Gujarat's Kheda district in 1975 under Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) with programming by Amul. This later paved the way for Krishi Darshan programme for farmers on Doordarshan.



Celebrating Doordarshan's 60 years even Twitterati could not keep calm and tweeted about their fondest memories attached with the shows aired on it.

Reminiscing about 'Chitrahar' one of the most awaited and love programme on Doordarshan, a user wrote: "Thanks for the precious memories #Chitrahar #Doordarshan."



Another user whose 'childhood would not have been so good' without Doordarshan congratulated the channel on turning 60.

"60 glorious years. Happy Birthday Doordarshan #Doordarshan #birthdaywishes My childhood would not have been so good without you!" he tweeted.



Listing few of his favourite programmes that include 'Chitrahar,' 'Chitrageet,' 'Raja Rancho,' 'Shaktimaan,' and 'Alif Laila' among others, another user thanked the channel for the 'endless entertainment in the '90s.

"The only news channel, which is biased for no one. I still remember Chitrahar, chitrageet, RajaRancho, Fridaynight movie, shaktimaan, aryamaan, captainvyom, mahabharat, ramayana, shrimaan shrimati, Alif laila & many more.Thanks for endless entertainment of 90's Era. #Doordarshan," he tweeted.

(ANI)