Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): As the world's attention is drawn to Australia, which is battling raging bushfires, diary brand Amul has dedicated its latest doodle to the disaster in the country down under that has claimed over a dozen people and hundreds of animals while wrecking property and homes.

The official Twitter account of Amul posted the heart-wrenching doodle, which features the Amul girl fleeing the blaze with a Koala in her hand.

Titled 'Ausla Rakho', the sketch urges people to keep their hopes up.

The picture attempts to also depict the grim plight of unique wildlife which has been killed in the wildfires that have been ripping the country for months now.

Koala is an arboreal herbivorous marsupial native to Australia is among the animals which have died of incarceration or direct choking.



Reportedly, Koalas are functionally extinct after the catastrophic fire destroyed 80 per cent of their habitat.

Rescuers fear that hundreds of animals, many of whom live in a reserve affected by the fire, could die, as their chances of survival are decreasing every day due to the lack of water.

Fires have wreaked havoc in parts of Austalia for months and are predicted to get worse, given that the temperatures typically peak in January and February.

The wildfires left thousands of people taking refuge on a beach in the south-east part of the country. (ANI)

