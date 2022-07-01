Amy Poehler's animated comedy 'Duncanville' cancelled after three seasons at Fox

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Amy Poehler's 'Duncanville' is coming to an end after its run of three seasons. Amy Poehler had executive produced the show, also starring as 'Duncan,' an ordinary 15-year-old with a wild imagination and his sights set on the freedom of adulthood.

As per Variety, Fox confirmed on Thursday that the show wouldn't be back for a fourth season.

"Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler delivered a unique animated family comedy with a distinct voice and point of view that we are proud of. But we can confirm that this season will be it's last on Fox. We look forward to the opportunity to work with Amy, Mike and Julie in the future," a Fox spokesperson said.



Also on the show, Poehler voices Duncan's mother, Annie, and Yy Burrell voices Duncan's father, Jacl. The series also includes the voices of Riki Lindhome as Duncan's 12-year-old sister, Kimberly; Rashida Jones as Mia, Duncan's all-time crush; Wiz Khalifa as Mr Mitch, the well-loved teacher/counsellor, occasional fitness trainer and school nurse; Joy Osmanski as Jing, Duncan's six-year-old sister; and Betsy Sodaro, Yasser Lester, and Zach Cherry as his friends Bex, Yangzi, and Wolf, respectively, as per Variety.

The end for 'Duncanville' comes as Fox brings a slate of new animated comedies including 'Krapopolis' and 'Grimsburg.' The network is also airing the returning series 'The Simpsons,' 'Bob's Burgers,' 'The Great North,' 'Housebroken' and 'Family Guy.'

'Duncanville,' produced by 20th Television Animation, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment, is executive produced by Dave Becky alongside co-creators Poehler, Scully and Thacker Scully. While the animation is done by Bento Box Entertainment. (ANI)

