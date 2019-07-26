Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer returning to TV with 'Love, Beth'

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer is heading back to TV! Hulu is expanding its original comedy slate and its relationship with the star, with a new series titled 'Love, Beth'.
The upcoming series is ordered straight by the streaming platform as part of a first-look deal with the Emmy-award winner, reported E!News.
The 10-episode half-hour comedy stars Schumer as Beth. Rest of details are being kept under wraps as of now and will be released at a later date.
Schumer created the upcoming series and will serve as writer, director, and executive producer. Other executive producers include her sister Kim Caramele and Kevin Kane. 'Love, Beth' is scheduled to release in 2020.
Schumer, who welcomed her first child in 2019, also has two Netflix specials including the 2019 release 'Amy Schumer: Growing'.
Apart from the upcoming series, on the film front, Schumer will be next seen in 'She Came to Me', the Rebecca Miller movie starring alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman. She will also star in and produce Universal's 'Who Invited Her?' with Reese Witherspoon producing.
Hulu made the happy announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour. The streaming service is also teaming up with Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi on a new untitled series described as a "living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes."
The series, which is part of the growing Hulu Kitchen platform, will see Lakshmi learn about the communities around the country and immerse herself in their cultures. Each episode will begin with a single dish that represents the community's past and explores the community through its food.
The announcements didn't stop there! Actor Mahershala Ali, the Oscar-winning star of 'Moonlight' has joined the cast of 'Ramy' season two, which is set to release in 2020.
In 2019, 'Dollface' starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky will debut. Executive produced by actor Margot Robbie, the series follows Jules (Dennings), a young woman who gets dumped and has to deal with her over-active imagination and both literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women to rekindle the friendships she left behind for her relationship. The series is set to roll out on November 15 with all the 10 episodes.
Fans will also get to see 'Reprisal' starring Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor this year. The new series, about a relentless femme fatale, debuts all 10 episodes on December 6.
Meanwhile, Marvel's 'Runaways' season three premieres on December 13, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:17 IST

Jordyn Woods spotted partying with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): American model Jordyn Woods, was spotted dancing and smoking hookah with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden in Houston this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:14 IST

Nicole Kidman reveals one red carpet dress that tops them all!

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): Talk about being the red carpet queen and trust Nicole Kidman to pull off the most stunning outfits!

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:06 IST

Miley Cyrus won't perform at 2019 MTV VMAs after nomination snub

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cryus is not going to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). She declared her absence from the upcoming award ceremony after her work was not recognised among this year's nominations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:49 IST

Kim Kardashian pulled her gold bodysuit during her White House visit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Kim Kardashian who is known for her sartorial dressing sense and over the top do, stole the limelight with her flashy gold bodysuit during her visit to the White House on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:40 IST

Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit take a jibe at 49 celebs for writing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Madhur Bhandarkar on Friday said the open letter written by 49 celebrities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their concern over the incidents of lynching was nothing but an attempt to "defame the nation."

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:07 IST

Arjun Kapoor bids adieu to his cap collection in style

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor who had been donning a cap for the last seven months to keep his looks under wraps for his forthcoming film 'Panipat,' has finally taken it off.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:03 IST

Meryl Streep to be honoured at Toronto Film Festival

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep, who most recently won a million hearts with her performance in the HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', will be honoured at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where she will receive the inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:52 IST

Victoria Beckham may be reuniting with the Spice Girls!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Stop everything right now! Getting all the five Spice Girls back on stage is the reunion every loyal fan dreams of and it may happen soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:20 IST

Alarming need for positive thinking in country, says Prasoon...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on 49 celebrities for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over mob lynching, Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi on Friday said that there was an "alarming need

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:36 IST

Meghan McCain gets upset with 'The View' audience regularly

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): American television host and columnist Meghan McCain made a shocking revelation in an interview that she regularly gets upset with the audience of daytime talk show 'The View.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:24 IST

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar are living their best lives!

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar, who is busy prepping for his upcoming film 'Toofan', took some time off his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with his lady love Shibani Dandekar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Hailey Bieber gets 'baby fever' after looking at Kylie Jenner's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Bieber is catching "baby fever" and it's all thanks to reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner!

Read More
iocl