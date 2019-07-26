Amy Schumer returning to TV with 'Love, Beth'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer is heading back to TV! Hulu is expanding its original comedy slate and its relationship with the star, with a new series titled 'Love, Beth'.

The upcoming series is ordered straight by the streaming platform as part of a first-look deal with the Emmy-award winner, reported E!News.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy stars Schumer as Beth. Rest of details are being kept under wraps as of now and will be released at a later date.

Schumer created the upcoming series and will serve as writer, director, and executive producer. Other executive producers include her sister Kim Caramele and Kevin Kane. 'Love, Beth' is scheduled to release in 2020.

Schumer, who welcomed her first child in 2019, also has two Netflix specials including the 2019 release 'Amy Schumer: Growing'.

Apart from the upcoming series, on the film front, Schumer will be next seen in 'She Came to Me', the Rebecca Miller movie starring alongside Steve Carell and Nicole Kidman. She will also star in and produce Universal's 'Who Invited Her?' with Reese Witherspoon producing.

Hulu made the happy announcement at the 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour. The streaming service is also teaming up with Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi on a new untitled series described as a "living cookbook made up more from people and culture than recipes."

The series, which is part of the growing Hulu Kitchen platform, will see Lakshmi learn about the communities around the country and immerse herself in their cultures. Each episode will begin with a single dish that represents the community's past and explores the community through its food.

The announcements didn't stop there! Actor Mahershala Ali, the Oscar-winning star of 'Moonlight' has joined the cast of 'Ramy' season two, which is set to release in 2020.

In 2019, 'Dollface' starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky will debut. Executive produced by actor Margot Robbie, the series follows Jules (Dennings), a young woman who gets dumped and has to deal with her over-active imagination and both literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women to rekindle the friendships she left behind for her relationship. The series is set to roll out on November 15 with all the 10 episodes.

Fans will also get to see 'Reprisal' starring Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Madison Davenport, Rhys Wakefield, David Dastmalchian, W Earl Brown and Gilbert Owuor this year. The new series, about a relentless femme fatale, debuts all 10 episodes on December 6.

Meanwhile, Marvel's 'Runaways' season three premieres on December 13, this year. (ANI)

