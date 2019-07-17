Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer shares joy of Emmy nomination on social media

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Celebrations doubled for new mom Amy Schumer as she bagged a nomination in this year's Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.
Schumer exuded joy by posting a picture on Instagram with a picture of her little boy feeding.
"We are very proud of being EMMY nominated for our Netflix is a joke special. GROWING as we were both on stage during filming!" the 38-year old wrote.
She thanked her husband and those who voted for her: "Very proud and excited. Thank you everyone who voted and to my husband who wants me to never stop talking."She also shared a picture with her husband and their pet!The 'Trainwreck' star will be competing in the 'Outstanding Writing' category against Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce and Wanda Sykes: Not Normal.
The nominations were announced by actors D'Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong on Tuesday and the event is scheduled to happen in September.
Meanwhile, Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed a baby boy in May earlier. While sharing the happy news on Instagram, the star also revealed the name of the baby- Gene Attell Fischer.
This comes after the couple walked down the aisle last year in February. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:19 IST

