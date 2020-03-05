Anand Mahindra lauds lady who took on bikers riding on footpath

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Days after a viral video with a lady taking on bikers riding on footpaths grabbed headlines, automobile giant Mahindra's Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the woman in the clip.

Mahindra shared the video on the internet and called for the observance of 'International Aunties Day.'

"Just saw this & I'm now an instant fan of all 'Aunties!' More power to their tribe. This Aunty should be celebrated on #InternationalWomensDay," he tweeted along with the video.

"Or maybe we should institute an International Aunties' Day? Smiling face with smiling eyes. The world is a better and safer- place because of them," his tweet further read.

In the video which is currently making rounds on the internet, a lady from Pune is seen asking bikers to not ride on the footpath. (ANI)

