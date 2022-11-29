Andhra CM attends wedding reception of actor Mohammad Ali's daughter

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday attended the wedding reception of Mohammad Fathima Ramejun, the daughter of actor and the government's advisor (electronic media), Mohammad Ali.

The reception was held at the Sri Convention Centre in Guntur.

The CM headed to Guntur from Tadepalli in a helicopter. Ali and his wife welcomed the CM while the latter congratulated Fathima and her groom Sheik Shahayaj.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) shared snaps from the reception on Twitter and captioned the post, saying, "CM Shri YS Jagan attended the wedding reception of government advisor (electronic media) and actor Mohammad Ali's daughter. The chief minister blessed the bride, Mohammad Fatima Ramejun, and the groom, Sheikh Shahiyaz, at the wedding reception held at Guntur Sri Convention."

— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) November 29, 2022



Several ministers and public representatives were also present at the reception.

Mohammad Ali has acted in more than 800 films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

His popular movies include 'Super', 'Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga' and 'Oka Laila Kosam', among others.

He was most recently seen in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey's pan-India film 'Liger', a Bollywood adaptation of a South blockbuster which failed to work at the box office.

Mohammad Ali and Zubeda Sultana Begum tied the knot on January 23, 1994. They have three children.

Recently, he was appointed advisor (electronic media) to the state government on a two-year tenure. (ANI)