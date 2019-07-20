Andrew Lincoln starrer 'Walking Dead' movies to be released only in theaters

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): Andrew Lincoln's 'Rick Grimes' is returning to 'The Walking Dead' franchise and will only be released in theatres, not on AMC, reported Variety.

It was announced with a short teaser video played at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

The 24-second teaser shows the helicopter which was last seen carrying a near-death Grimes jetting off to an unknown place. The teaser ends with the words "Only in Theaters."

The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures. However, the release date has not been set yet.

The movies were first announced in late 2018, following Lincoln's departure from the flagship AMC series, on which he had played Grimes since the first episode of the series.

'Walking Dead' chief content officer Scott Gimple will serve as writer. The film is planned to continue the story of Rick Grimes.

Earlier, AMC had planned to begin production as early as 2019 but it is unclear if that will still be the case.

Apart from the film, there is also the main series, the sister series 'Fear the Walking Dead,' and the recently announced third and untitled series.

The third series will narrate the story of the first generation of children to grow up during the zombie apocalypse. 'Fear the Walking Dead' was picked up for a sixth season on Friday. (ANI)

