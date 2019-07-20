Andrew Lincoln
Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln starrer 'Walking Dead' movies to be released only in theaters

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): Andrew Lincoln's 'Rick Grimes' is returning to 'The Walking Dead' franchise and will only be released in theatres, not on AMC, reported Variety.
It was announced with a short teaser video played at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.
The 24-second teaser shows the helicopter which was last seen carrying a near-death Grimes jetting off to an unknown place. The teaser ends with the words "Only in Theaters."
The film will be distributed by Universal Pictures. However, the release date has not been set yet.
The movies were first announced in late 2018, following Lincoln's departure from the flagship AMC series, on which he had played Grimes since the first episode of the series.
'Walking Dead' chief content officer Scott Gimple will serve as writer. The film is planned to continue the story of Rick Grimes.
Earlier, AMC had planned to begin production as early as 2019 but it is unclear if that will still be the case.
Apart from the film, there is also the main series, the sister series 'Fear the Walking Dead,' and the recently announced third and untitled series.
The third series will narrate the story of the first generation of children to grow up during the zombie apocalypse. 'Fear the Walking Dead' was picked up for a sixth season on Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:37 IST

Olivia Wilde to helm holiday comedy project for Universal

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): Director-actor Olivia Wilde is all set to direct and produce an untitled holiday comedy project for Universal Pictures with her 'Booksmart' producer Katie Silberman, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:29 IST

Zayn Malik re-lists Bel Air home with reduced price

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Zayn Malik has re-listed his home located in Los Angeles's plush Bel Air community with less price of USD 3.2 million, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:23 IST

Jussie Smollett attempts to stop appointment of special prosecutor

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett is fighting against the appointment of a special prosecutor for his criminal case in Chicago, reported TMZ.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:06 IST

Russo Brothers to adapt 'Grimjack' and 'Battle of the Planets'

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce adaptations of graphic comic novel 'Grimjack' and animated show 'Battle of the Planets', the duo announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:32 IST

'Game of Thrones' cast talks finale season, fan theories at...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): After the 'Game of Thrones' raven recently announced that show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss won't participate in the 2019 Comic-Con panel in San Diego, the cast took the lead and addressed some of the fans' questions and theories!

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 10:14 IST

Sarah Silverman and 'Game of Thrones' fame John Bradley join...

Washington D.C. [USA] July 20 (ANI): Stand-up comedian and actress Sarah Silverman and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor John Bradley are in talks to join Jennifer Lopez musical comedy 'Marry Me' at Universal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:46 IST

Boseman Chadwick on intense chase in '21 Bridges' trailer

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Comic-Con 2019 brought in a lot of surprises, one of which was the second trailer of 'Avengers' directors Russo brother's upcoming production '21 Bridges'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:38 IST

Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan spreading happiness on the internet!

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to appear as a scientist in 'Mission Mangal', shared a joyful snapshot with her recent co-star Vidya Balan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:32 IST

ISRO all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal'

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): ISRO, which is all geared up for its most ambitious space mission, Chandrayaan-2, is going into raptures for the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Mangal.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 23:15 IST

Ishaan Khatter clocks a year in Bollywood

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Actor Ishaan Khatter on Friday shared a heartfelt message on social media as he is just a day away from celebrating his first anniversary in Bollywood.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 22:40 IST

'Indu Sarkar' now part of National Film Archives of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): National award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Indu Sarkar,' that released on July 28, 2017, became a part of National Film Archives of India on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 21:51 IST

Here's when 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw' will now release

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Movie buffs have a reason to rejoice, as the ninth film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise will now release on August 2 this year instead of May 22 next year.

Read More
iocl