Andy Cohen along with his 6-month-old Benjamin Allen (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Andy Cohen along with his 6-month-old Benjamin Allen (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Andy Cohen makes his son Benjamin Allen's birthday special with a cute picture

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:09 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American television and talk show host Andy Cohen shared an adorable picture with his son Benjamin Allen on Sunday while celebrating his birthday.
In the picture, the sweet father-son duo can be seen smiling wide at one another, while Cohen held up his baby boy.
"6 months old today!" he captioned the picture.
The host welcomed the 6-month-old bundle of joy via surrogate on Feb. 4 and had shared the first pictures of his baby boy with PEOPLE.
Since then, the 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' host has posted many cute moments with his little one on Instagram.
Last month, he told PEOPLE about entering into the phase of parenthood and how he has learned to handle the intense feelings.
"I just say, 'Okay, deal with what's happening today,' " Cohen said. "The whole thing is overwhelming. ... The stuff and gear, that's part of what makes it so overwhelming."
He also revealed to PEOPLE how much his life has changed since settling into his routine as a dad.
"When it started, I wanted to go out every night after the show and celebrate the show. Even though I have a reputation of being like, a major party guy, I've calmed down quite a bit. Now, a night out for me is dinner at 8 o'clock," he said, adding that his son is "great" and "smiling a lot." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:28 IST

Mixed response from B-Town to scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:05 IST

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba set...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): The teaser of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' has finally released today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:02 IST

This is how Riteish wished his 'Baiko' Genelia on her birthday!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Genelia D'Souza who ringed in her 32nd birthday on Monday, received beautiful wishes from husband Riteish Deshmukh who prayed to have a wife like her even in his next life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:55 IST

A$AP Rocky attends Kanye West's Sunday service after release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky who returned to the US on Saturday after yearlong detention in Sweden jail, is celebrating his release with Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:30 IST

This is how Ajay Devgn showered love on wife Kajol's birthday

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:29 IST

Kim Kardashian calls Met Gala more 'nerve-wracking' experience...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she was more nervous about making an appearance at Met Gala 2019 than she was during her wedding with Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:14 IST

Nick Jonas shares picture from rehearsals ahead of 'Happiness...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): An excited Nick Jonas who is keen to kick start his 'Happiness Begins' tour in Miami is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the big show.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:04 IST

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are not married

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have refuted reports that they are married.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:56 IST

Prince Charles offered role in upcoming James Bond movie

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Britain's Prince Charles has been offered a royal role in the upcoming James Bond film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:08 IST

Victoria Secret hires first-ever transgender model, Reports

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American beauty brand Victoria Secret has reportedly hired a transgender model, Valentina Sampaio for their fashion show, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 10:07 IST

Brody Jenner enjoys single life in Las Vegas after split with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Brody Jenner who recently parted ways with partner Kaitlyn Carter, was seen partying and hanging out with friends in a club.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:36 IST

Aaron Carter, Lina Valentina call it quits after nearly 1 year of dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Singer Aaron Carter has split from girlfriend Lina Valentina after dating for almost a year.

Read More
iocl