Angelica Ross joins cast of 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): 'Pose' star Angelica Ross has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's 'American Horror Story: 1984'. The upcoming season of the FX series also casts Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy.

"Last night's episode of Pose required us all to dig deep -- @janetmock as a writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies," Murphy wrote in an Instagram post.



"I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent," he continued.

"Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica," Murphy wrote.

"She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!"

Ryan's reference to Pose's "incredible loss" is in context to last night's episode in which Ross' character Candy was shockingly killed off. (ANI)

