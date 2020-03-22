Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher practice social distancing as they interact from balconies

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Setting an adorable example of friendship in the time of coronavirus, neighbours and veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were recently seen interacting with each other from a safe physical distance.

While 'Mr India' actor Anil Kapoor chose to visit his friend, who recently returned to India, by standing outside his house, Kher greeted him from his balcony to ensure they are physically distant from each other.

Both the superstars were quick to make a video of the short interaction and post it in their social media.

In the videos, Anupam Kher is seen saying that we are neighbours and are speaking to each other from the balconies, to which Anil replied, " Kya kare yaar, Sunita (Anil's wife) nahi aane degi tujhe andar."



Anil Kapoor's reply was indicated towards the fact that people returning from foreign countries in India are advised to quarantine themselves to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Later in the videos, Anil Kapoor is seen singing the famous iconic song, ' Tere Ghar ke saamne' to which Anupam Kher replies by bursting out with laughter.

"As responsible citizens, we should do this. It is okay sir, we will meet after 15 days (quarantine period)," Kher said.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who returned from New York to Mumbai after four months on Friday decided to keep himself in self-isolation as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Self-isolation has been adopted by many Bollywood celebrities as a precautionary measure to help check the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)