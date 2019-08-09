Anna Camp on finding herself after divorce with Skylar Astin

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): It's been a while since Anna Camp filed for divorce from Skylar Astin, and the actor now decided to talk about it.

She revealed about finding herself after a "life change" at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California, reported E-News.

"It's been really scary and liberating at the same time. I definitely--I'm 36 years old. I've had some life changes going on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It's a vulnerable place to be, but it's also really empowering...I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I've been making have been for the best. So, that's good," said the actor.

The actor, who has also tried a hand at singing, proved that she has learned a few things about herself, too.

"I think that I've learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly and things happen for a reason. I've also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it," she told reporters.

Camp tied the knot with Astin, after meeting through 'Pitch Perfect' in 2016. Two years later, fans and followers noticed the two weren't following each other on social media and wondered if there was trouble between them. Putting an end to the speculation, the co-stars confirmed they had parted their ways.

"We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition," they told E! News in a joint statement at the time.

Camp says she can depend on her "TV family" for support as a new chapter in life begins.

"I've always wanted to have a TV family that I get to go to. I've never been around such wonderful people...I know everybody says this, but everyone is so genuinely lovely. There are no divas, there are no egos. We're not afraid of failure, which I think is an incredibly important thing when you're working because, if you're not afraid to fail, you can only fly. So, I'm just very, very lucky to have a nice TV family to come to talk to," she said. (ANI)

