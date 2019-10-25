Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway to be back with 'Modern Love' season two

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Anne Hathaway is sure to return with season of two of her recently released romantic comedy series - 'Modern Love'.
The first season which started streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name and explores the different sides of love, according to Deadline.
"Being given a green light to proceed with Modern Love is a great opportunity for us to continue to tell stories of love, while opening up the series into new cities and worlds. The possibilities are truly endless," The Hollywood Reporter quoted John Carney, the show's executive producer as saying in a statement.
Hinting a bit at what's in store for the second season, Carney disclosed that it can branch out and dig deep into "what it means to love in this complicated world."
Apart from Anne Hathaway, 'Modern Love' had a cast including Tina Fey, Julia Garner, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, John Slattery, and Andy Garcia, among others.
"Since its debut just last week, the reaction to Modern Love from viewers has been incredible. It's a show with so much emotion and warmth -- every episode touches the heart in a different way," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.
"We're so excited we'll be able to bring our global Prime Video customers more of the beautiful stories of romance, friendship and family from Modern Love," he added.
Hathaway, earlier in an interview revealed that streaming platforms have made a shift of rom-coms from films to TV and series possible, saying that, "It clearly means there's still an audience for them."
Written, directed and executive produced by Carney, 'Modern Love' is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group and The New York Times. (ANI)

