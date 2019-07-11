Annette Roque and Matt Lauer
Annette Roque and Matt Lauer

Annette Roque officially calls it quit with husband Matt Lauer

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:40 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): It has been confirmed that Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque has filed for divorce after 20 years of their marriage.
According to Fox News, the 52-year-old former Dutch model, officially called it quits on her nuptials with the former television news anchor on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the New York State Unified Court System said.
"The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting a judicial review of the agreement," the court said in a statement. "Upon a judge's signature, it will be sent to the court clerk's office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months."
In a statement given to People magazine on Wednesday, the attorney of Roque's John Teitler told the outlet, "The matter has been settled."
Lauer and Roque are proud parents to three children; Jack, Romy, and Thijs.
This is not the first time that Roque has sought to formalise her split from husband Lauer. The court documents obtained by the National Enquirer show that she dragged him to court and had even filed divorce against him in 2006, claiming that he had committed "cruel and inhumane" acts against her.
Roque alleged that Lauer often criticised her parenting acumen and acted with "extreme anger and hostility" that put her mental and physical well-being at risk.
Despite several allegations against Lauer, his wife withdrew her claims just three weeks after filing the paperwork.
The 61-year-old news anchor was fired by NBC in November 2017 after serving for 20 years as multiple sexual misconduct claims which were levied on him in detailed accounts published in Variety and The New York Times and as cited by Fox News.
Last month, Page Six reported Lauer was "bending over backward" to give Roque everything she wanted to dissolve the matter, adding that she would receive up to $20 million in assets, including one of the former couple's homes in the Hamptons - a horse farm in Water Mill. (ANI)

