Ansel Elgort to star in 'Tokyo Vice'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 7 (ANI): American actor Ansel Elgort is all set to treat his fans as he is going to star in his first ever series.

The actor, who featured in 'Baby Driver' and is shooting for Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story', will star in a crime-thriller series titled 'Tokyo Vice' for WarnerMedia's streaming service, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming project has a 10-episode straight-to-series pickup.

J.T. Rogers, the Tony Award-winning playwright behind 'Olso', is writing the series, which will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Cretton has previously helmed films like 'Short Term 12' and 'Glass Castle'. He is also set to direct 'Shang Chi' for Marvel Studios.

'Tokyo Vice' is based on the non-fiction book by Jake Adelstein. As per WarnerMedia, the book was Adelstein's first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, detailing his daily descent into the underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Elgort will play Adelstein, the American journalist who plants himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption

John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, and Elgort are serving as the executive producers for the upcoming series. (ANI)

