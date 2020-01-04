Anupam Kher joins TikTok, shares first video

New York [U.S.A], Jan 4 (ANI): Anupam Kher has joined TikTok and shared his first video on social media.

The veteran actor shared the short clip both on Twitter and Instagram from Central Park, Manhattan where he can be spotted singing a recreated version of the song 'Tune Mari Entriyaan' from the movie 'Gunday'.

"Keeping the spirit of reinventing myself alive I have finally decided to be on #tiktok. Here is my first video. As yet I have no clue what should I post on this platform. May be your suggestions will help... Jai Ho," he wrote in the post.



In the video, the actor croons, "Maine maari entry aur dil mein baji ghanti re tiktok, tiktok... Aaa raha hoon main tiktok pe aapke dil ki ghanti bajane..." which means he is entering his fan-followers' world through TikTok to ring their hearts' bells with the tunes from TikTok.

Anupam has been pro-actively sharing his views and opinions on various social media platforms and Tiktok is just the latest addition.

The fans have been loving both the posts and the actor has started gaining followers on the video-sharing platform.

Anupam is in US these days, promoting the latest episodes of television series 'New Amsterdam'.

He was last seen in the 2019 release 'Hotel Mumbai' and is gearing up for his next project 'Mungilal Rocks'. (ANI)