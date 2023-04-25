Anupam Kher mourns demise of Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed grief over the death of Pakistani-Canadian columnist and commentator Tarek Fatah.

Taking to Instagram, Kher penned an emotional note in memory of Tarek Fatah, who died after a long battle with cancer, on Monday.

Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of my friend, a true Indian at heart, most fearless and kind hearted man @TarekFatah. His courage was infectious! His laughter was pure. We met at many occasions. But visiting his home in Toronto & spending an afternoon with him over some delicious food and amazing stories was so special. My condolences to his family & friends! #TarekFateh @natashafatah."



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cra-vGeMkDl/?hl=en

Kher also shared a few pictures of himself with Tarek Fatah.

The news of Tarek Fatah's demise was shared by his daughter Natasha, who herself is a journalist.

"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on... his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

Tarek Fatah was 73. (ANI)

