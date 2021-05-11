Anupam Kher's 'Project Heal India' to conduct relief activities for COVID-19 crisis in India

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher joined hands with Global Cancer Foundation, USA and Bharat Forge, India to start an initiative called 'Project Heal India'. Through this initiative, the aim is to aid in the current fight against COVID-19 across India by providing medical aid and other relief during these unprecedented times.

Through the project, the organisations will provide critical equipment and other life-supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India. The first consignment of CrossVent Ventilators (ICU Critical Care), Medtronic Ventilators, ResMed non-invasive ventilation devices and oxygen concentrators are expected to arrive in India within the week.

Sharing his take on the initiative, Anupam Kher shared, "Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation) was one of the first to come up with a concrete plan. This gave me the needed impetus to take this forward and be of service to our nation. It is people and humanitarians like Mr Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge ) and Dr Ashutosh Tewari that help make the world a better place and restore our faith time and again in humanity. I am honoured and pleased to be joining hands with them."



Dr Ashutosh Tewari also ensured that people in India are not alone, saying that "We may be 10,000 miles away, but we continue to keep you close in our hearts and thoughts. The supplies we are sending are a kind of symbolic gesture and a sign of solidarity."

Adding further, Mr Baba Kalyani also thanked Dr Ashutosh and Anupam for joining hands to run this initiative to help India amid the unprecedented time.

In response to the overwhelming need, Project Heal India will do its best to address the needs created by the pandemic. The contributors believe that to control this virus, it is extremely important to work together and ensure the health and safety of citizens and do our part in this ever-changing situation.

Project Heal India also pledged to raise funds, medicines, and other necessary relief material to help people of the Indian community at large, according to the official release. (ANI)

