Anurag Thakur congratulates filmmakers whose films will be screened at IFFI 2021

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur inaugurated 'India@75' and facilitated '75 Creative Young Minds of Tomorrow' on the second day of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India, being held in Panaji, Goa.

With many firsts to its credit, the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji, Goa on Saturday.

Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Indian Panorama Section on Sunday--- the second day of the event, and congratulated all the selected filmmakers whose films will be screened at IFFI this year.

"To all the '75 Young Creative Minds of India', you're the 1st batch with a lot of responsibilities and have been selected to get nourished into becoming the honour of this country, congratulations," he said.

He also thanked all the jury members for their efforts in selecting the best films from all exemplary entries.



"It's a difficult job to select and reject from a number of applications received. Thanks to the jury members of #IFFI52 for their efforts in finding the best films to be screened at IFFI this year," he said.

In one of the firsts, IFFI has provided a platform to 75 young filmmakers, actors, singers, scriptwriters, and others to showcase their talent at the globally recognized festival. The 75 creative minds from across India have been handpicked from across the country to attend IFFI as special guests to connect with celebrated filmmakers and industry experts and attend Masterclasses at the Festival.

These 75 youngsters have been selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country to celebrate the spirit of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The names of the winners have been announced at the opening ceremony today.

IFFI is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the Entertainment Society of Goa, Government of Goa. The festival provides the perfect platform for understanding and appreciating the film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos.

Founded in 1952, the film festival is held annually to celebrate the excellence of world cinema. This year, it's being held from November 20 to November 28. (ANI)

