Anushka Sharma bakes birthday cake for father during lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, on Tuesday decided to bake a cake for her father who turned 59 today.



The actor shared the cake baking process on her Instagram stories and said that she is making it herself because getting it from somewhere else would be a "bewakoof level idea."



The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor kept her fans well posted as she prepared the cake and shared every step of it on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, the actor along with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli urged people to stay at home amid the 21-day-long lockdown imposed by the government in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)







