Anushka Sharma raises glamour quotient with throwback pictures from photoshoot

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday treated her fans to stunning throwback pictures from one of her fashion shoots.

The 'Sultan' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and a video.

The pictures feature, Anushka in a blue coloured denim cut-out jumpsuit with intricate halter neck design.

The detailing on the side pockets of the jumpsuit and a hanging waistbelt further add to the edginess of the dress. The 32-year-old actor chose to keep her straightened hair loose.



She also shared a behind-the-shoot video from the photoshoot where she is seen exuding elegance with every pose.

"From the vault! #Throwback," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Sharma is one of the most followed Bollywood actors on Instagram where she keeps sharing insights from her personal and professional life. (ANI)