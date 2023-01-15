Anushka Sharma showers praise on Virat Kohli for scoring century against Sri Lanka, says "What a guy"

New Delhi [India], January 15, (ANI): Bollywood star Anushka Sharma showered praises on her husband and Indian batter Virat Kohli after he unleashed his beast mode and scored a century against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a Story which featured a picture of Virat from the match. She captioned it, "What a guy! What an inning played."





During the match, 'King Kohli' as he is known by his fans, unleashed a flurry of strokes after reaching his hundred. The right-hander struck seven sixes after reaching his hundred and raced to 166* in the last over. He struck two sixes in the last over to help India end with 390/5 in the third ODI.

Coming back to Anushka on the acting front; she surprised everyone with her last cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child with Virat, their daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. (ANI)

