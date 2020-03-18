Anushka Sharma takes up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge' to fight coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): After Deepika Padukone, it was the turn of Anushka Sharma on Wednesday who took up the 'Safe Hands Challenge' and shared a video where she is seen demonstrating how to wash hands as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

The 31-year-old actor documented the video on her Instagram stories.



She began the video by addressing the tough times prevailing in the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and pitched on one of the key factors that have been recommended by the health care professionals, which is of washing hands.





Continuing further, the 'Sultan' actor demonstrated the right way of washing hands using soap and water as recommended by the WHO.



While sharing the routine of washing hands, the actor also made a point to save water, as amid the scare of maintaining good hygiene there are high chances of wasting water.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone had taken the challenge as the Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nominated her for the challenge amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

