Anwar Hadid 'absolutely' won't take Covid-19 vaccine

Washington [US], December 28 (ANI): Insisting that the human body is capable of "way more than we think", model Anwar Hadid has said that he "absolutely" won't take the Covid-19 vaccine shot.

According to Page Six, the 21-year-old, brother to models Gigi and Bella Hadid, was asked by a follower on Instagram if he'd take the vaccine jab to which he responded, "Absolutely not," as reported by TMZ.

During the same question and answer session, Anwar was then asked by another fan, "Why are you anti vax?"



He responded by saying that he'd rather prefer to heal from developing antibodies than via "unnatural process".

"Either I just don't get it or I get it and god willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unnaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think," his comment read.

As reported by Page Six, Anwar was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, which could make him high-risk for a poor outcome if he contracts the virus, TMZ reported.

Some fans criticised the model's explanation for why he won't get the vaccine.

"does homeboy not get flu shots? What if he (god forbid) gets cancer? You not gonna help yourself in anyway?" another user wrote. (ANI)

